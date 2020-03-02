(Glenwood) -- Glenwood will put their undefeated record to test against the rest of the Class 4A state tournament field this week.
The state No. 2 Rams (24-0) enter their third state tournament and first since 2012 when they meet seventh-seeded Gilbert (19-3) in a 4A state quarterfinal on Tuesday at 3:15.
“This was always the goal,” junior Elle Scarborough said following their regional final win over LeMars. “We’ve practiced hard every day, and we literally run all the time in practice.”
And they run all the time in games, too. The Rams have used their fast pace, efficient shooting and deep roster to average a 4A-best 72.54 points per game.
Sophomore Madison Camden is one of three averaging in double figures with a team-high 17.8 points per game. She shoots a team-best 56.4% from the field and also leads the team with 44 3-pointers and a 41.9 3-point shooting percentage.
Freshman Jenna Hopp is next at 13.3 points per game and 41 3-pointers while ranking second with 54 steals. Scarborough ranks third in scoring (11.2 PPG), first in rebounds (133 total), first in assists (123) and first in steals (72).
“It’s big players making big plays,” Coach Brian Rasmussen said. “We’ve got a bunch of them.”
Joining those three in the starting lineup are 6-foot-3 sophomore Brynlee Arnold (6.3 PPG) and senior Joslyn Lewis (3.9 PPG). But that’s just the beginning of what has made the Rams so difficult to beat.
Coming off the bench are sophomores Coryl Matheny (7.7 PPG) and Abby Hughes (6.1 PPG) and junior Emma Hughes (4.3 PPG). And they don’t wait very long to shoot — and most of the time — score.
“I’ve just been preparing all season long,” Abby Hughes told KMA Sports. “I do what I can for the team. My role on the team is to be the energizer off the bench.”
Junior Morgan Stanislav has even given Glenwood a lift with a late-season injury to Matheny, hitting three 3-pointers in limited time during their two regional games.
Glenwood, which went to Des Moines in 1979 and 2012, will go for just their second win at state in school history when they face Gilbert on Tuesday afternoon (on KMA-FM 99.1).
“We want to make some noise,” Coach Rasmussen said. “Being in a regional final last year and coming out on the other end, we’ve been working hard for this moment. We want to really make some noise in Des Moines.”
To do so, they will have to do something no other team in the state has done since January 21st: Beat Gilbert. The Tigers rank fifth in Class 4A with 38.68 points allowed per game and sixth in 60.86 points scored on average, although it’s come against the 46th-ranked schedule, according to BCMoore Rankings.
Sophomore Ava Hawthorne tops three scorers in double figures for the Tigers with 16.0 points per game. Hawthorne is also the team leader in assists (89) and steals (53). Juniors Emma Bulman and Nessa Johnson are other scoring threats with 13.1 and 10.0 points per contest. Two other juniors - Thea Rotto and Katie Currans - average 7.2 and 5.4, respectively.
“We had a lot of goals in mind,” Hughes said. “This was definitely one of them. We’re going to try to keep going.”
View complete video interviews from Glenwood’s regional wins over Harlan and LeMars below.