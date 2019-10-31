(Treynor) -- For the second year in a row and the 19th time in school history, Treynor football will play in the state playoffs.
The undefeated Cardinals open the Class 1A postseason on Friday when they welcome Western Christian (8-1) to town.
“I thought it was a really good season,” Coach Jeff Casey told KMA Sports. “We were really excited about the progress we made throughout the year. We just ask our kids to get better every week, and that’s what they did.”
Treynor, an 8-2 playoff team a year ago, clinched their 10th undefeated regular season mark in school history this past Friday with a dominant 67-0 win over Cherokee.
“We saw something positive each week,” Casey said. “Experience is a big thing for these kids, and they’re getting smarter in certain football situations. We focused on the basic fundamental football drills the last month of the season. I hope it paid off, and we’ll continue to carry that going forward.”
Senior quarterback Jake Fisher broke a school-record for rushing touchdowns in a season in Friday’s win. He also went over 1,000 yards on the ground for the season. Chase Reber (628 yards), Jack Tiarks (587 yards) and Will Halverson (339 yards) have also been important standouts on the ground for the Cardinals.
“It’s obvious, we want to run the football,” Casey said. “We think we are good at it, and we think it’s necessary to do it in order to win at this point in the season. You get into November, and we do what we need to do to take care of the football.”
Casey says they will stress the importance of valuing the football, controlling the clock and doing all the “little things” as they head into their playoff matchup with the Wolfpack.
“They’re a team that knows how to win, and they’re experienced in winning,” Casey said. “They’re a few years removed from a state championship, and they’ve got kids that know how to win. They played an extremely difficult schedule, and they’re really good at doing those little things.
“We talked to our guys a lot about (the little things). If you want to go from good to great, you can’t turn the ball over. Special teams and forcing turnovers (are important), and (Western Christian) does all those things. It’s hard to find weaknesses in them.”
Western Christian keeps the ball in the air for the most part with quarterback Tyson Boer throwing for 1,457 yards and 15 touchdowns. He has five different receivers with at least 13 catches while Kobi Baccam – one of those receivers – is the top running back with 358 yards on the ground this year.
When it comes to Friday night, Coach Casey says they will be mostly focused on continuing to do the things that they do well.
“We need to know what our identity is (on Friday night),’ he said. “That’s running the ball, taking care of the ball and forcing turnovers. We had a barn burner with Underwood, and the difference was (forcing five turnovers). When you’re playing good teams like that it comes down to some of those things. Sometimes the ball bounces your way and sometimes it doesn’t. We just have to take care of the ball and play to our identity.”
Keith Christensen has reports from Treynor on Friday during the Red Oak Chrysler High School Football Connection Show. Hear our full playoff coverage on KMA AM 960 and KMA-FM 99.1, beginning at 6:20 PM.
Listen to the full interview with Coach Casey below.