(Treynor) -- Treynor won their first playoff game in a nearly decade Friday night and will now look to earn the schools' first trip to the state semifinals since 2003.
The Cardinals' first postseason triumph since 2010 was a 21-10 victory over Western Christian in a Class 1A first round contest last weekend. In the victory, Treynor relied on the same recipe that got them to 9-0: a productive ground game and a salty defense.
"I don't want to say we were desperate for a playoff win," Treynor Coach Jeff Casey told KMA Sports, "But it had been 10 years since Treynor had one and these kids deserve it, so I was really happy for them."
Treynor's offense was spearhead Friday night by quarterback Jake Fisher. Fisher exposed the stout Western Christian defense to the tune of three touchdowns, two rushing and one passing.
"Western Christian's a really good team," Casey said, "It's a loaded defense they have. We struggled a little bit early to move the ball, but the second half we were able to make some adjustments."
Defensively, Treynor held its' own, too. Holding Western Christian to under 200 yards offense and just 10 points. The Cardinals defense managed five sacks, three of which came from junior Blake Sadr, Treynor also won the turnover battle by scooping up two fumbles.
"We didn't do anything special," Casey said, "We just let our kids play. We tried to keep things simple, not made them think and just let them go out and be athletes," Casey said.
Despite the undefeated season, Treynor came into Friday's battle with Western Christian flying under the radar. The Cardinals were an underdog according to BCMoore and had the 7th best RPI in Class 1A at the start of the postseason.
"I think it put us back in the conversation of "hey these guys belong with some of the best teams in the state" and that needs to be talked about," Casey said.
While Treynor's victory arguably earned the Cardinals the right to be in the conversation as one of the state's best, it also earned them a state quarterfinal match-up with arguably the state's best: West Sioux.
Treynor is no stranger to West Sioux, who ended Treynor's 2018 season with a 49-14 victory in the first round last season. However, Casey feels last year's defeat can be used as a learning experience for his team.
"We learned a lot last year. It was an experience. It was a little bit of an overwhelming experience. The whole environment got to us," Casey said, "I think there's a lot we can take away from that, just being familiar with them as a program and scouting them the past year."
The Falcons--who claimed the Class A title in 2017 and Class 1A crown in 2018, are led by the most accomplished quarterback in Iowa 11-man history. Senior quarterback Hunter Dekkers, an Iowa State commit has thrown for 3,153 yards and 31 touchdowns this season to lead a West Sioux offense that averages 46.4 points-per-game.
"He's as good as they get," Casey said, "He's going to make every throw. He's got one of the best arms I've ever seen on a high school kid."
Offensively, Casey says his team will rely on what got them here: pounding the rock.
"Our number one key is always to run the football. We've got to establish the line of scrimmage and take care of the football," Casey said.
Trevor Maeder and Tom Moore will be in Hawarden Friday night with the call of Treynor/West Sioux on the KMAX-Stream. Pregame coverage will begin at around 6:45. The complete interview with Coach Casey can be heard below.