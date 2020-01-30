(Lenox) -- Lenox senior Drew Venteicher is wrestling as good as anybody right now and enters February unbeaten and with his sights set on a state title.
Venteicher, who wrestles for the co-op of Bedford-Lenox, is 31-0 on the season, ranked No. 4 in Class 1A at 170 pounds and the KMAland 152-285 No. 1 ranked wrestler. His recent successes earned him this week's Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week honors.
"I'm just trying to do my stuff and have fun with it," Venteicher said on Thursday's KMAland Catchup. "I really like to push the pace. If you go hard for six minutes, there's a high chance you'll come out on top."
The senior has got to his stuff early and often this season. 23 of his 26 contested matches this season have ended by either fall or tech-fall. His three matches that did go the distance were against quality opponents: former state qualifier Seth Kiesel (AHSTW), state medalist Bryson Freeberg (Tri-Center) and state runner-up Justin McCunn (Red Oak). Venteicher's victories over McCunn and Freeberg came in an 11-day span. Venteicher beat McCunn by 5-4 decision after McCunn bumped up a weight class in a January 14th dual.
"Both of us don't really get a lot of full matches," Venteicher said. "It was fun to be able to have an intense match like that. It was a great battle and he's a great wrestler."
Venteicher's victory over previously unbeaten Freeberg came by 7-5 decision in the finals of Saturday's John J. Harris Wrestling Invitational.
"We don't get to see these guys a lot and when you do, you've got to make it count," Venteicher said. "Those matches are fun and they'll definitely help me in the postseason."
Venteicher is eager to enter the postseason, as he should be. The senior qualified for state two years ago, but did not medal. Last year, he came into the state tournament ranked second but suffered a quarterfinal loss before battling back to place third. This year, he hopes to learn from last year's struggle.
"That was a feeling that I didn't want to have again," Venteicher said. "It's never a good feeling to lose, but especially when you have goals set so-high but you fall short. I definitely use last year as motivation."
In Venteicher's eyes, there's only one ideal way for his season to end.
"State championship or bust," Venteicher said.
The complete interview with Venteicher can be heard below.