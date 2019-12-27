(Weeping Water) -- So far, the 2019-20 season has been all business for the Weeping Water girls. The Indians' approach has resulted in taking care of business and heading into their host tournament 7-0 on the season.
"I just like through the first portion of the season how business-like the girls have been," Coach Joel Haveman tells KMA Sports, "It's been really business-like at practice and on the road when we go to different gyms. You don't see them screwing around. They knew we have a job to do. That's been the most pleasing part of this season."
A major reason for Weeping Water's state tournament departure last season was inconsistent shooting, which has been an emphasis for Coach Haveman this offseason.
"We've been shooting the ball pretty well lately," Haveman said, "We shoot a ton in practice, we shoot a ton in the morning, so from a coaches viewpoint---we should be good at shooting."
Jamie Chume, Reagan Aronson, Karley Ridge, and Peyton Barrett have been key in the Indians' strong start. But the straw that stirs the drink for the Indians has been junior Grace Cave. Cave---a UNO commit, has pioneered the offense and is well-known for her scoring but scoring isn't even her biggest strength according to Haveman.
"A lot of what people see is her scoring ability but her main strength and the thing that separates her from a lot of points guard in the country is that her vision is unreal," Haveman said, "She can make passes other people can't and that's kind of helped us."
The Indians---who are ranked third in Class D-1 by the Omaha World-Herald-- have earned wins over Malcolm, Humboldt-TRS, Auburn, Omaha Christian Academy, Yutan, Palmyra, and Elmwood-Murdock. All seven victories have come by double-digits.
Weeping Water's strong start comes a year after they reached the state tournament, but fell short to Pleasanton in the quarterfinals. After that defeat, Coach Haveman told KMA Sports that he hoped the loss would motivate his team and it has so far.
"I kind of throw it in every once in a while when things aren't going well," Haveman said, "That kind of let us know we weren't where we needed to be, it was nice to have that in the back of our minds all offseason, knowing where we need to go and how good we need to be."
This weekend, the Indians will get to host seven other schools for a holiday tournament. The tournament consists of two-four team brackets with Sterling, East Butler, and Lewiston residing in Weeping Water's bracket.
"It's always nice to host our own holiday tournament and not have to go anywhere," Haveman said, "We've preached that our next game is our most important one, but you don't want to lose your home tournament, so that's our main goal. Win Friday, look at Saturday."
Weeping Water will play Lewiston in first-round action at 2:30.
The complete interview with Coach Haveman can be heard below.