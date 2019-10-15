(Tarkio) -- East Atchison football is streaking towards the postseason with a perfect and dominant 7-0 mark.
The only thing that stands between them and an undefeated season at this point are a pair of two-win teams. Up first, though, is a meeting with perennial power Stanberry (2-5). While the Bulldogs haven’t been nearly as successful this year as in season’s past, Coach Aaron Behrens says they’re still a solid football team.
“Just watching them on film, they’re really young,” he said. “But there are a lot of ingredients that look like Stanberry. They’re fast and aggressive on defense. They’ve kind of spun their wheels offensively with silly turnovers and penalties, but they’re going to come in ready to play and hungry.”
One area where East Atchison has definitely not spun their wheels is on the offensive side of the ball. The Wolves were explosive again this past Friday night, rolling to a 62-0 halftime win over Stewartsville.
Senior quarterback Jake McEnaney had 156 yards passing and three touchdowns, and Briacin Bywater scored a pair of rushing touchdowns on just eight carries. McEnaney found six different receivers, including Bywater, Kaylin Merriweather and Ian Hedlund for one touchdown each.
“The main thing with Jake is that his arm talent and brain are starting to connect in a way where he’s able to make checks on the fly if we’re in a bad play,” Behrens said. “He’s just a really good quarterback and football player, and he’s putting it in spots where guys are going to be successful.”
The defense has also been strong with a pair of shutouts to their name. Sophomore Josh Smith, Hedlund and senior Trey Bowling all had sacks against Stewartsville while Smith and senior Jordan Goodin added fumble recoveries.
Coach Behrens hopes another strong performance on both sides of the ball will result in their eighth straight win on Friday.
“We’re going to have to identify what they’re in up front and who’s where,” Behrens said of the meeting with Stanberry. “We have to kind of put them in situations where they have to think and use their aggressiveness to our advantage. Defensively, we just have to be physical at the point of attack and not let that option game get going early.”
Casey Martin will be in Tarkio on Friday evening, providing reports from this non-conference matchup. Hear the complete Week 8 coverage on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1, beginning at 6:20 PM.
Listen to the full interview with Coach Behrens below.