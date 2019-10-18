(Missouri Valley) -- For the first time since 2013, Underwood volleyball is the Western Iowa Conference Tournament champion.
The KMAland 1A/2A No. 8 Eagles (28-5) avenged one of their losses, cruising past No. 7 Logan-Magnolia (19-7) in three sets (25-22, 25-20, 25-15) to take the WIC crown on Thursday.
“I think we’re peaking at the right time right now,” Eagles coach Paula Carman told KMA Sports. “We had a lot to work through a few weeks ago.”
The wakeup call came two weeks earlier when they lost a four-set battle at home with these same Panthers.
“We were really struggling, putting some stuff together as a team,” Carman added. “Not cohesive and not playing together as a unit. We really pushed some girls and realized that’s what they were needing.”
Since their loss to Lo-Ma, Underwood has won 25 of 26 sets, including the three on Thursday night to clinch the WIC championship.
In the first two sets, Lo-Ma jumped to early advantages, only to be undone by Underwood’s greatest strengths - their serving and their blocking.
In particular, Zoe Rus kept the Panthers defense off balance with six aces and many other aggressive serves.
“(She) has been phenomenal on the line this week,” Carman said. “Our blocking was off a little bit in the first set, and then the girls figured that out and adjusted well.”
The block started to find itself late in the first set, including a double swat from Macy Vanfossan and Brianna Justsen to finish the opener. In set two, the Eagles had five blocks in a span of nine points to take control.
In all, the Eagles had 11 blocks on the night, including six total from Vanfossan, five from Lauren Brown and three from Justsen. Offensively, the night belonged to Vanfossan, who slammed in 14 kills, including many on assists from Peyton Cook. The junior setter had 29 assists on the night.
“I think tonight was a lot better,” Cook said. “We really focused on not bringing ourselves down like we did the last time. We kept the momentum with us after the first set.”
Overall, it was a dominant night for the Eagles, and one they felt they needed heading into postseason play.
“I think this is definitely one step for something bigger (in the future),” Vanfossan added.
View video interviews with Coach Carman, Cook and Vanfossan below.
3rd Place: Tri-Center 19-25-25-18-15 Treynor 25-21-22-25-13
In the opener, Tri-Center avenged a recent loss of their own. The KMAland No. 6 Trojans (21-15) won a five-set classic with No. 5 Treynor (17-15) to claim third place just one week after a five-set defeat to the Cardinals.
“It’s always fun to compete with them,” sophomore Tatum Carlson told KMA Sports. “The energy is always so high, and the crowd is just amazing.”
Speaking of amazing, Carlson was on point all night for the Trojans, finishing with a career-high 27 kills. Carlson had six kills in the first, five in the second, four in the third and six apiece in the final two frames.
“She’s out there to get anything and everything up,” Coach Amy Wingert said of Carlson. “She’s ready to fight, and the same with the others.”
There were plenty of contributions throughout the evening for the Trojans, which played without leading hitter Presley Pogge. Miranda Ring passed out 45 assists, Emile Sorenson added 10 kills and Laura Brockhoff and Meredith Maassen had seven winners. Freshman Preslie Arbaugh chipped in three kills, three aces and three blocks.
“I’m just proud of the girls,” Wingert said. “This is only the fourth game we’ve had this rotation in with Presley being out. It’s been mentally tough on the girls.”
“It means a lot,” Carlson added. “To see how we’ve come from below to back on top to beat them.”
Maddie Lewis had a team-high 12 kills with 15 digs for Treynor while Kailey Rochholz had 11 winners. Emma Flathers finished with 31 assists and 19 digs, Natalie Simpson added eight kills and four blocks and Brooklyn Sedlak chipped in four swats of her own.
Stella Umphreys recorded 20 digs, and Keelea Navara (15 digs) and Tori Castle (13 digs) also had double-digit digs.
View complete video interviews with Coach Wingert and Carlson below.