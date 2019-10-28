(Underwood) -- Underwood returns to the state playoffs for the first time in four years on Friday evening.
The KMAland A/1A/2A No. 2 Eagles (8-1) grabbed an at-large spot in the Class 1A state playoffs, and their reward is a road matchup with the defending state champion West Sioux (8-1).
Before diving into that matchup, though, it’s worth looking at the Underwood season and how it all came about.
“We really had a great year,” Coach Nate Mechaelsen told KMA Sports. “That’s a tribute to the kids, and their preparation throughout the year and prior to the year. One of our goals coming into the year was playing in the postseason, and we thought we had the kids in our program and the pieces in place to be able to do that.”
The Eagles also had a goal to win the Class 1A District 9 championship. However, with a four-point loss to Treynor in Week 6, Underwood narrowly missed out on that goal.
“We didn’t get that one, but to the kids’ credit they buckled down the last few weeks of the year and took care of business,” Mechaelsen added.
To do so, Underwood relied on their senior quarterback Nick Ravlin and a whole bunch of talented kids in front of him on the offensive line, out on the perimeter in the receiving group and a surprise crew in the backfield.
“Scotty Pearson had never played running back before,” Mechaelsen said of his sophomore. “He was our backup quarterback, but he’s an athlete and we wanted to get him on the field.”
Pearson leads the way with 566 yards rushing while Joey Anderson – another that had never played running back – has rushed for 318. Hayden Goehring added 248 yards on the ground.
At receiver, Cal Savin led the team with 355 yards receiving before suffering an injury in the loss to Treynor.
“Then Brayden Wollan steps in and has 650 yards over the last four weeks of the year,” Mechaelsen said. “It’s his first year playing receiver, and the list goes on.”
Quinn Kuck has had 322 yards receiving on 21 receptions, Blake Hall has 30 catches for 355 yards and even freshman Landyn Shannon has provided a lift with 12 grabs.
All of those receiving threats have helped Underwood total 2,282 yards through the air this season. That ranks second in Class 1A behind this week’s opponent, West Sioux. The Falcons are led by Iowa State recruit Hunter Dekkers – a senior that now ranks as the state’s all-time leading passer.
“He’s obviously supremely talented,” Mechaelsen said. “He has a ton of winning experience with the last three years going to the semifinals and the last two as state champions. You put on the film, and you understand why he’s a high level recruit. It’s extremely hard to prepare for him because of the things he brings to the table.”
Dekkers has completed 62.6 percent of his 243 passes, has thrown for 2,818 yards this season and has a 29 to 2 touchdown to interception ratio. He’s not alone, though, as Kade Lynott has 1,254 yards receiving, 396 yards rushing and 26 total offensive touchdowns to complement him.
“We’ve got to be assignment sound,” Mechaelsen said of the meeting. “We’re going to have to be great tacklers and make sure we know where to be defensively with some of the looks they give us.”
The offense could actually help out the defense simply by controlling the ball and keeping it away from Dekkers and the high-powered Falcons.
“We need to be able to continue drives,” Mechaelsen noted. “If we get in a situation where we’re in 3rd or 4th and short, we have to pick up first downs. We’ve got some offensive weapons that we like and feel confident in. We feel we’ll be able to move the ball and score some points, but we have to sustain drives and keep it out of their hands.
“As long as we execute, we’ll be right there.”
John Tiarks will be in Hawarden on Friday evening to provide reports from the Underwood/West Sioux Class 1A opening round state playoff matchup. Listen to the complete interview with Coach Mechaelsen below.