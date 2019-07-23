(Underwood) -- Underwood's remarkable baseball season continues tonight when the Eagles battle state No. 9 Hinton in a Class 2A substate final in Harlan.
The Eagles (25-4) earned their spot in the contest by edging Treynor in a classic 6-5 nine inning battle Saturday night, a game that was broadcast live on KMA-FM. Meanwhile, Hinton had a late night extra inning game of their own as they took down Alta-Aurelia 12-11 in nine innings.
Underwood head coach Andy Vanfossan tells KMA Sports his team has continued to keep its composure throughout the tournament trail, and now looks forward to the challenge of facing Hinton for chance to make the state tournament.
"We played (Hinton) last year up at their place in a tournament and got thumped pretty good," Vanfossan said on KMA's Tuesday Sports Feature. "We were actually supposed to play them this year in the same tournament, but we got rained out. They are a ranked team and are here for a reason. I know they are athletic with big, athletic kids. They are a senior dominated team with a couple kids who can really scoot down the line really fast. They have a solid pitching staff and are just a very good team."
The Eagles put together a solid lineup themselves featuring sophomore Blake Hall who is slashing .422/.522/.678 with three home runs and a team high 36 RBI, junior Nick Ravlin leads the team in both hits (44) and batting average (.449), senior Drake Adair has six doubles with 28 RBI and an on-base percentage of .468, while junior Landon Nelson has slugged three home runs and nine doubles. Other top hitters in the Underwood lineup include junior Zach Teten, sophomore Tyler Boothby, senior Kyler Rodenburg, sophomore Coby Fink, and both freshman Jake Reimer and junior Issac Heilman have split duties in the order this year.
For the pitching staff -- Nelson, Teten, and Ravlin have provided all of the work on the mound throughout the postseason bracket. Nelson has worked seven innings with one win, three earned runs, and five strikeouts, Teten has logged 12 1/3 innings with two wins, nine strikeouts, and only two walks, while Ravlin has done his work out of the bullpen -- going 1 2/3 scoreless innings.
"We have to bring our A-game and control the things we can control to give ourselves a shot," Vanfossan said on Tuesday night's game with Hinton. "I told the boys that (Hinton) is a good team, but we've done some great stuff too and deserve to be here as well. Both teams are going to be amped up, as well as both fan bases. This should be a really fun environment for the kids, fans, coaches and everybody involved."
KMA's Ryan Matheny will have the play-by-play from Harlan Tuesday night with first pitch scheduled for 7 p.m. Follow him on Twitter for updates as well @ryanmatheny16. Coach Vanfossan's full interview on KMA Tuesday can be found below.