(Shenandoah) -- The Underwood girls and boys' basketball teams are both off to 1-0 starts courtesy of victories over Shenandoah Monday night on KMA 960.
GIRLS
In girls' play, Underwood never trailed and defeated Shenandoah 58-45.
"We came out, executed and played good defense," Underwood Coach Jasmyn Flynn told KMA Sports.
The Eagles led 12-10 after one quarter and took a 24-18 lead into halftime. The Eagles outscored the Fillies 15-10 in the third to take a 39-27 lead into the game's final frame. Coach Flynn's team then started the fourth quarter strong and held off Shenandoah's comeback attempt to secure their first victory of the season.
"It's carried over from last year that we never give up and are going to play hard until the final horn,"
Coach Flynn's team had three players finish in double figures. Kendra Kuck led the scoring attack with 16 points while Macy Vanfossan and Leah Wells added 10 points apiece.
"I was just driving to the lane when I could and finding the open pass," Kuck said.
Vanfossan helped control the paint for the Eagles by corralling eight rebounds.
"I just went in. Every time somebody went in, I crashed," Vanfossan said.
Shenandoah was led in the defeat by Ava Wolf's 12 points. Sidda Rodewald and Lydia Morales added seven and six respectively for the Fillies, who now fall to 0-2 on the season. Coach John Weinrich's team will look for their first win of the year Tuesday night when they travel to Southwest Valley.
Underwood will look to improve to 2-0 Tuesday night when they face Western Iowa Conference foe IKM-Manning.
After the game, KMA Sports spoke with Kuck, Vanfossan and Coach Flynn. You can view those interviews below.
BOYS
Underwood's boys completed the sweep with a 66-45 victory over Shenandoah Monday night. Like the girls' team, they never trailed.
"1-0 after one game is where you want to be," Underwood Coach Brad Blum told KMA Sports.
Underwood matched Shenandoah's up-tempo offense with one of their own. The Eagles led 18-7 after one quarter, took a 36-18 lead into halftime and sealed the game with a 19-9 third quarter to stretch their lead to 55-27. The Eagles' explosive offense was led by Blake Hall's game-high 15 points, 10 of which came in the first quarter.
"I was feeling good. I was getting good looks and they just happened to be falling," Hall said.
"Tonight he was really hitting from the outside, he's got the green light whenever he's open," Blum said of Hall.
Teammates Brayden Wollan and Landon Nelson also reached double digits with 11 and 10 points respectively. Nick Ravlin added nine.
Shenandoah was led in the defeat by 13 points from Blake Herold, Braden Knight added nine, Brody Owen scored eight and Anthony Stogdill chipped in eight. The Mustangs fall to 0-1 on the season and will travel to Southwest Valley Tuesday.
Underwood begins the season 1-0 and will travel to IKM-Manning Tuesday.
"Just got to continue to get better every day. Whether it's game or practice," Blum said.
The complete interviews with Hall and Coach Blum can be viewed below.