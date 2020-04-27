(Underwood) -- The Underwood boys track team was loaded with talent and primed for a big season.
"Obviously, it's really disappointing," Coach Tyler Ridder said. "I feel really bad for the kids. We felt we were going to be really good this year. We had three seniors. Really feel bad for those guys."
The Eagles continued to prepare during the season's month-long suspension before it was ultimately canceled.
"We were still training," Ridder said. "Sending kids workouts, checking with quite a few of them. Just trying to get them to stay in shape and work on their speed."
The Eagles entered the season returning all but one contributor from last year's team that placed second in the Western Iowa Conference. This year, they lose three seniors: Cal Savin, Landon Nelson and Dylan Reimer.
Savin, a two-time state medalist, was working fiercely towards returning from an injury sustained during football season.
"He rehabbed really hard to get back in for track," Ridder said. "One of his goals was to go under two minutes in the 800. There's no doubt in my mind he would have. He was looking to have a great year."
Reimer was also ready to overcome an injury and shine in his senior season. He suffered a wrist injury on the hurdles at last year's district meet.
"He was one of the fastest guys on our team," Ridder said. "He was going to help us out on a lot of our relays as well as the 110 high hurdles. We thought that was a spot he could go to state and place in."
Nelson was a state qualifier in the shot put and discus last season and had his sights set on medaling this year.
"He's been working like crazy," Ridder said. "I think he was going to have a huge year. We were kind of hoping and expecting him to double place."
The Eagles were set to have some stellar underclassmen, too. Junior Brayden Wollan tallied five state medals in his first two seasons and was looking to make his mark in the 400, 4x800 and 4x400, where he finished sixth, second and third last season. Wollan's versatility had Ridder salivating at his options for him this season.
"It was going to be kind of fun to see what we could do with him," Ridder said. "He's just a kid with tremendous speed. He's been a leader of our team since a freshman and has had a big impact on us."
Sophomore Scott Pearson was also a member of the 4x400 and 4x800 teams.
"I've never been around a kid who works harder than him," Ridder said. "He really wants it. He just works hard and gets after it. I think he had a chance to do something special in the open 800."
Junior Chris Gardner was also a state qualifier in the throwing events last season and was hoping to place while fellow underclassmen Alex Ravlin, Bryce Patten, Quinn Kuck and Joey Anderson also figured to contribute.
"We felt we had more depth this year," Ridder said. "We've been good in mid-distance the past couple years, we felt we had some sprinting to go with it this year as well."
The Eagles' balance and depth had them aiming high this season.
"One of our goals is always to win the WIC," Ridder said. "Other than that, take as many kids to state as we can. This is also a year we maybe could have got a top five, top three or maybe even won the whole thing. We really felt we had the kids and the depth to make a run at the whole thing."
The complete interview with Coach Ridder can be heard below.