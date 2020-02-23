(Des Moines) -- For the first time since 2001, the Underwood Eagles will be taking home a team trophy from the state wrestling tournament.
"We've been missing that for awhile," Coach Joe Stephens said. "Obviously, we don't start the season with the goal of finishing third, but it's a big deal."
The Eagles scored 105 points to finish third behind Don Bosco and Lisbon. Underwood has come close to taking home a trophy over the past 15 years, but have not done so, including a trio of fourth-place finishes
"We've had some really good teams and came down here and finished fourth," Stephens said.
"It feels amazing," said Nick Hamilton, who captured gold at 145 pounds. "Our team has nothing but love for each other."
Hamilton was one of two champions from Underwood Saturday night. Freshman Gable Porter capped off his debut season with a championship in rather convincing fashion with a 7-0 decision over Don Bosco's Jaiden Moore in the finals.
"I still haven't processed it," Porter said. "I just knew I could get to my attacks, and if I get to my attacks, I score."
Porter concluded freshman campaign with a 35-0 record and could possibly be tuning himself towards a quest for four-consecutive state titles.
"The goals are the still the same," Porter said. "Keep winning each match."
"He went out controlled and did exactly what he was supposed to," Stephens said. "He's done a great job. Doesn't get rattled and stays in the fight the entire time."
Hamilton's title came in a little more dramatic fashion, edging Don Bosco's Cael Rahnivardi by 7-5 decision.
"It feels amazing," Hamilton said.
Hamilton controlled the majority of the match, but Rahnivardi got in on a shot in the final seconds that could have tied the match. However, Hamilton was able to defend the shot and capture his first state title after falling just short last year.
"I wasn't thinking. I was just wrestling," Hamilton said.
"He did a fantastic job," Stephens said. "The kid's unbelievable. Technically, physically. He's the total package."
Teammate Logan James also made the finals, but fell to Lisbon's Cael Happel, who became the state's 28th wrestler to claim four state championships.
"My mind was kind of just out the window," James said. "I went out there kind of clear-minded. Maybe it got away from me, maybe it didn't."
Underwood's trio of Stevie Barnes (120), Zane Ziegler (132) and Blake Thomsen (152) were also key to Underwood's third-place finish with respective finishes fourth, sixth and sixth.
Logan-Magnolia's Briar Reisz (152) took runner-up honors for the third consecutive. Reisz, who was wrestling on a torn ACL, dropped a 7-5 decision to Lisbon's Marshall Hauck in the finals.
"It's the best I've wrestled here," Reisz said. "My nerves were so much more in check. I felt so much better, just couldn't pull it off this year."
Martensdale-St. Mary's Cole Cassady was also runner-up. Cassady fell to Lisbon's Robert Avila in the 132 pound final.
"I had a pretty smart tournament," Cassady said. "Senior year, didn't get to go out with the state title, but best state tournament I've had. Something to be proud of."
Creston-OM's Jackson Kinsella dropped a tight finals match to Sage Walker (Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont) in the 182 pound title bout. Walker secured an early takedown but couldn't muster much more. Kinsella nearly caught Walker late in the third period, but the two wrestlers went out of bounds. Walker was then able to hold off Kinsella to capture the title.
"I wrestled probably the best match I could have," Kinsella said. "Sometimes you do all the right things and it just doesn't add up. It's part of life. I just got to learn to accept that. Move on and focus towards next year."
The complete interviews with Cassady, Reisz, Kinsella, James, Porter, Hamilton and Coach Stephens can be viewed below.
In total, KMAland brought 96 wrestlers to Des Moines from 34 different schools. Forty wrestlers from 18 different schools took home hardware from Des Moines. The complete list of area place-winners can be viewed below.
CLASS 1A
106: 1. Gable Porter (Underwood); 7. Drew Ehlen (Mount Ayr)
113: 4. Jace Rose (Riverside)
120: 3. Hagen Heistand (Logan-Magnolia); 4. Stevie Barnes (Underwood); 8. Bryce Shaha (Mount Ayr)
126: 5. Wyatt Reisz (Logan-Magnolia)
132: 2. Cole Cassady (Martensdale-St. Marys); 6. Zane Ziegler (Underwood); 8. Randy Jimenez (Southeast Warren)
138: 2. Logan James (Underwood); 7. Trae Ehlen (Mount Ayr)
145: 1. Nick Hamilton (Underwood); 8. Jaydon Knight (Mount Ayr)
152: 2. Briar Reisz (Logan-Magnolia); 6. Blake Thomsen (Underwood)
170: 4. Drew Venteicher (Bedford-Lenox); 5. Bryson Freeberg (Tri-Center)
182: 6. Nick Haynes (Missouri Valley)
195: 7. Gavyn Fischer (AHSTW)
220: 4. Tallen Myers (Southwest Valley); 8. Luke Mosinski (Audubon)
285: 4. Barret Pitt (Logan-Magnolia); 7. Devin Whipple (Bedford-Lenox)
CLASS 2A
120: 5. Benjamin Schmitz (Kuemper Catholic)
126: 7. Ethan Lemon (Harlan); 8. Ty Koedam (Sergeant Bluff-Luton)
132: 8. Brayden Curry (Sergeant Bluff-Luton)
138: 4. Isaac Bryan (Sergeant Bluff-Luton)
152: 2. Jack Gaukel (Sergeant Bluff-Luton)
160: 7. Justin McCunn (Red Oak)
170: 6. Blake Liebe (Sergeant Bluff-Luton)
182: 2. Jackson Kinsella (Creston-OM)
195: 5. Carter Maynes (Red Oak); 6. Sam Chapman (Creston-OM)
220: 4. Crew Howard (Clarinda)
285: 4. Cale Roller (Atlantic-CAM)
CLASS 3A
145: 8. Tanner Higgins (Lewis Central)
160: 7. Jake Francksen-Small (LeMars)
182: 7. Colton Hoag (LeMars)
170: 6. Blake Liebe (Sergeant Bluff-Luton)