(Underwood) -- Underwood football suffered their first loss this past Friday night, falling to KMAland No. 1 Treynor in a classic 24-20 battle that wasn’t decided until the final seconds.
Now, the No. 2 Eagles (5-1 overall, 1-1 1A-9) will need to get over it quickly as they prepare for a meeting with East Sac County (2-4, 1-1).
“We talked about it a little bit yesterday in our team meeting before we went out to practice,” Coach Nate Mechaelsen said. “There was kind of a lot of build up for several weeks for that game, and now that it’s over we have to put it behind us and focus on our next opponent.”
Mechaelsen says plenty of goals are still in front of them, but they won’t be able to reach those if they don’t take care of what’s in front of them. Of course, even in the loss, the Eagles learned a lot of positive things about themselves.
“I wouldn’t say it was the first time we hit adversity all year, but it was the first time we trailed in a ballgame,” Mechaelsen said. “I thought the way (we) responded out of halftime, dominating the third quarter and most of the fourth quarter – I was happy with the overall effort.”
Underwood put up nearly 400 total yards of offense on a strong Treynor defense, but they turned it over five times. And that was likely the difference in the ballgame. With a potential close matchup with East Sac ahead of them, the turnovers will need to be eliminated.
“Their non-district schedule was pretty rough,” Mechaelsen said. “They’ve been battle-tested, so we know that they’re going to come in ready to go. They’re really playing well lately. They played Treynor really tight through three quarters, and then last week they really put it on Cherokee.
“We know we’ve got a hot team coming in here Friday night, looking to find an upset. We’ve got to be ready to go.”
Generally, when it comes to playing East Sac County, your lines better be ready to go. The Raiders like to run downhill and historically have a punishing, physical ground game. They’re a little more balanced this season, but they still feed their backs Jake Paysen and Quintin Ludwig, who have 170 carries and 740 yards combined.
“I feel like we are in position now more than we have been in the past to be pretty physical up front,” Mechaelsen said. “We’re pretty stout against the run when we’re healthy. We’ve got some guys on our defensive line and our linebackers that are pretty aggressive and pretty physical players. I’m expecting a dogfight in the trenches on Friday night.”
Matt Hays is in Underwood on Friday evening, providing reports for the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Listen to the full Week 7 coverage on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1, beginning at 6:20 PM.
The full interview with Coach Mechaelsen is posted below.