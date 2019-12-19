High School Wrestling Recap

(KMAland) -- Underwood and Logan-Magnolia are featured often throughout the latest edition of wrestling rankings provided by the Predicament with six and five ranked wrestlers respectively as well as respective team rankings of third and fifth. The complete list of ranked wrestlers from KMAland Conference schools can be found below.

CLASS 1A

Teams: 3. Underwood; 5. Logan-Magnolia

106: 1. Gable Porter, Underwood; 10 Mick Schroder, Riverside

113: 5. Jace Rose, Riverside; 9. Elliot Cooney, Nodaway Valley 

120: 1. Hagen Heistand, Logan-Magnolia; 2. Stevie Barnes, Underwood

126: 7. Connor Atkisson, Tri-Center; 9. Wyatt Reisz, Logan-Magnolia

132: 3. Cole Cassady, Martensdale-St. Marys; 9. Zane Ziegler, Underwood

138: 2. Logan James, Underwood; 7. Trae Ehlen, Mount Ayr; 9. Dominic DiCesare, Martensdale- St. Marys

145: 1. Nick Hamilton, Underwood; 3. Briar Reisz, Logan-Magnolia

152: 2. Blake Thomsen, Underwood; 10. Jaedan Rasmussen, AHSTW

160: 10. Denver Pauley, AHSTW

170: 3. Drew Venteicher, Bedford-Lenox; 5. Nick Haynes, Missouri Valley; 6. Bryson Freeberg, Tri-Center; 8. Brody Gordon, East Mills

220: 5. Rex Johnsen, Logan-Magnolia; 9. Luke Mosinski, Audubon

285: 4. Barret Pitt, Logan-Magnolia; 8. Brady Canada, AHSTW

CLASS 2A

113: 10. Aybren Moore, Atlantic-CAM

120: 4. Benjamin Schmitz, Kuemper Catholic

138: 4. Isaac Bryan, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

152: 1. Jack Gaukel, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

160: 2. Justin McCunn, Red Oak

170: 9. Carter Bendorf, Harlan

182: 2. Jackson Kinsella, Creston/O-M

195: 3. Carter Maynes, Red Oak; 4. Sam Chapman, Creston/O-M

220: 8. Crew Howard, Clarinda

285: 5. Cale Roller, Atlantic-CAM

CLASS 3A

120: 7. Tanner Wink, Lewis Central 

126: 4. Nick Walters, Sioux City North 

145: 9. Tanner Higgins, Lewis Central 

160: 8. Jake Francksen-Small, LeMars

195: 8. Colton Haug, LeMars