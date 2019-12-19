(KMAland) -- Underwood and Logan-Magnolia are featured often throughout the latest edition of wrestling rankings provided by the Predicament with six and five ranked wrestlers respectively as well as respective team rankings of third and fifth. The complete list of ranked wrestlers from KMAland Conference schools can be found below.
CLASS 1A
Teams: 3. Underwood; 5. Logan-Magnolia
106: 1. Gable Porter, Underwood; 10 Mick Schroder, Riverside
113: 5. Jace Rose, Riverside; 9. Elliot Cooney, Nodaway Valley
120: 1. Hagen Heistand, Logan-Magnolia; 2. Stevie Barnes, Underwood
126: 7. Connor Atkisson, Tri-Center; 9. Wyatt Reisz, Logan-Magnolia
132: 3. Cole Cassady, Martensdale-St. Marys; 9. Zane Ziegler, Underwood
138: 2. Logan James, Underwood; 7. Trae Ehlen, Mount Ayr; 9. Dominic DiCesare, Martensdale- St. Marys
145: 1. Nick Hamilton, Underwood; 3. Briar Reisz, Logan-Magnolia
152: 2. Blake Thomsen, Underwood; 10. Jaedan Rasmussen, AHSTW
160: 10. Denver Pauley, AHSTW
170: 3. Drew Venteicher, Bedford-Lenox; 5. Nick Haynes, Missouri Valley; 6. Bryson Freeberg, Tri-Center; 8. Brody Gordon, East Mills
220: 5. Rex Johnsen, Logan-Magnolia; 9. Luke Mosinski, Audubon
285: 4. Barret Pitt, Logan-Magnolia; 8. Brady Canada, AHSTW
CLASS 2A
113: 10. Aybren Moore, Atlantic-CAM
120: 4. Benjamin Schmitz, Kuemper Catholic
138: 4. Isaac Bryan, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
152: 1. Jack Gaukel, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
160: 2. Justin McCunn, Red Oak
170: 9. Carter Bendorf, Harlan
182: 2. Jackson Kinsella, Creston/O-M
195: 3. Carter Maynes, Red Oak; 4. Sam Chapman, Creston/O-M
220: 8. Crew Howard, Clarinda
285: 5. Cale Roller, Atlantic-CAM
CLASS 3A
120: 7. Tanner Wink, Lewis Central
126: 4. Nick Walters, Sioux City North
145: 9. Tanner Higgins, Lewis Central
160: 8. Jake Francksen-Small, LeMars
195: 8. Colton Haug, LeMars