(Des Moines) -- For the second time in school history, the Underwood baseball team plays in the state tournament later tonight on KMA-FM 99.1.
The No. 7 seed Eagles (26-4) will battle second seeded Van Meter (31-3) at 7 p.m. from Principal Park in Des Moines. Underwood head coach Andy Vanfossan tells KMA Sports that Van Meter is a highly talented program with a dominant pitching staff.
"They have been rated all year long," Vanfossan said on Upon Further Review Monday morning. "They are very junior dominated with only one senior. They play in a predominately 2A conference. We will obviously have our work cut out for us. We have to do the little things like throw strikes, make routine plays, and get some hits."
Vanfossan says his team has been doing its same routine leading up to tonight's game ever since they won their substate final over Hinton last Tuesday night. He adds being the lower seed is something his players are using as motivation.
"One of the advantages of being the lower seed is that no one expects you to do anything and you really don't have anything to lose," Vanfossan said. "When you have a higher seed, people have big expectations and there could be some pressure that we don't have to deal with right now. For the boys, we're just excited for this opportunity to go there and play."
Van Meter features a pitching staff with two starters with ERA's under 1.00, three guys below 1.50, and two more under 3.00. Their staff has a combined 235 strikeouts to only 75 walks, with opponents batting .178 against them all season. Meanwhile, the Eagles have performed very well throughout districts and substate play, outscoring opponents 26-10 in wins over Shenandoah, Clarinda, Treynor, and state No. 9 ranked Hinton.
"Our kids have that mentality that we belong here and we don't have anything to lose," Vanfossan said.
Derek Martin will have the call on KMA-FM 99.1 at 7 p.m. Coach Vanfossan's full pregame interview on Upon Further Review can be found below.