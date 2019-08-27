(Underwood) -- Following a 5-4 finish and a narrow playoff miss last season, the Underwood football team is back with a solid nucleus in 2019.
Three of the team's losses last year came by an average of three points and Head Coach Nate Mechaelsen says that fueled what he calls the best offseason of his tenure.
"I was really pleased with the summer we had," said Mechaelsen. "I feel like its the best summer we've had since our staff got together six years ago. We had a lot of commitment from the kids and it started right after last season ended. We had a lot of kids commit to the weight room and getting stronger. We knew that we had a pretty good core foundation, but that we needed to improve. That just carried over into the summer and it's shown up in the first few weeks of practice."
Among the returners for the Eagles this year is senior signal-caller Nick Ravlin. In his first full year as a starter, Ravlin unloaded for 2,193 yards and 20 touchdowns through the air. He added five scores and 370 yards on the ground.
"Last year was his first full year under center for us because he had a knee injury as a sophomore," said Mechaelsen. "The more playing time he gets, the more things slow down for him. He understands defenses a little bit more now. Last year was a brand new offense for us, so I feel like he is much more comfortable with things. I'm really expecting big things from him in terms of leadership and doing a quality job at his position."
Ravlin should get plenty of time to throw the ball this year, as the Underwood offense line brings back 80% of its starters.
"We really expect big things out of our offensive line," said Mechaelsen. "We return four out of our five starters from a year ago. We started a sophomore and a freshman last year, and they have obviously physically matured just naturally over the course of 12 months. They've done a good job in the weight room. Landon Nelson was arguably one of our better linemen last year and he returns at left tackle. Tim Spiker is maybe one of the strongest players on our team and he will play center for us."
Mechaelsen expects Blake Hall, Brayden Wollan, Cal Savin, Collin Brandt and Quinn Kuck to all see time at receiver and play a big part in the offense. On defense, Mechaelsen says it starts with the secondary.
"We're really excited about our secondary," said Mechaelsen. "We feel like some of our best athletes on the team are in the secondary. Nick Ravlin is a three-year starter at corner, Scott Pearson had an injury-shortened season last year and does a nice job at safety and Brayden Wollan is a three-year starter at safety. There's a battle going on right now for that last corner spot, but we feel like we have a lot of guys who are up for that challenge. We feel like there are two or three guys we could put out there and be in pretty good shape."
The first test for the Eagles is a week one tilt at AHSTW. The Vikings finished as the runner-up in Class A last season, but lost 15 seniors and their head coach from that team.
"I feel like those kids are going to have a lot to prove," said Mechaelsen. "We know we are going to have all we want and more on our hands on Friday night, because that's a program in recent history that has won a lot of games and made a lot of deep runs in the playoffs. We're trying to get to that level of consistency. They've established it and those kids don't want to let that go. We know that they are going to give us everything they've got on Friday night."
Jan Harris will provide reports from Avoca as part of several games you can hear from on the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show Friday evening. Hear all of our coverage on AM 960 and FM 99.1, beginning at 6:20 PM.
Listen to the full interview with Coach Mechaelsen below.