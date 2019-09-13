(Neola) -- Underwood rode a strong second half and an explosive offense to a 49-33 victory over Western Iowa Conference foe Tri-Center Friday night in a game heard on the KMAX-Stream.
"We got off to a fast start," Underwood Coach Nate Mechaelsen told KMA Sports, "Credit to them, they stuck with it. As long as we've got one more (point) at the end of the game, that's what it comes down to."
In a game littered with offense, the first score of the game came from the defensive side of the ball when Brayden Wollan picked off a pass and returned it for a 25-yard score that gave Underwood a 7-0 lead just four minutes into action. Wollan's interception was one of two Eagles picks, the other--a John Casson interception, also set up a touchdown.
"Those two turnovers and touchdowns were huge," Mechaelsen said, "We've got some really good players on the defensive side of the ball."
Offensively, Underwood relied on the duo of quarterback Nick Ravlin and running back Scott Pearson. Ravlin completed 14 passes for 127 rushes and two scores, rushed for another 127 yards and scored twice on the ground.
"I saw a lot of routes open underneath," Ravlin said, "Once we got those going, it got the run game going.'
Quinn Kuck and Cal Savin were on the receiving end of Ravlin's touchdown tosses.
Pearson managed 132 yards and two scores on just 14 totes, including a 51-yard scamper in the first quarter.
"I saw my lineman blocking, it was all them." Pearson said.
Underwood raced to a 35-7 second quarter lead behind Wollan's pick-six, a Pearson rushing score a rushing touchdown from Ravlin and two passing touchdowns from Ravlin.
Tri-Center stopped the bleeding and ended the half with a 14 yard touchdown by Bryson Freeberg to end the half and bring the score 35-14.
Underwood and Tri-Center traded scores in the second half. Tri-Center got the margin to as low as 42-33 with just over nine minutes remaining, but Pearson's second rushing touchdown of the night sealed the victory for Underwood.
Tri-Center was led in the defeat by a valiant effort from Bryson Freeberg. Freeberg threw for 276 yards and four scores and also rushed for 55 yards and a touchdown. Bryson's brother, Brecken was on the receiving end of two touchdown passes. Hunter Ward also hauled in two touchdown catches for the Trojans--who now fall to 2-1 and will travel to undefeated ACGC next Friday.
Underwood improves to 3-0 and will look to stay unbeaten next week when they travel to Council Bluffs to take on St. Albert.
"Offensively we need to continue to stay balanced," Mechaelsen said. "They've got some really good athletes, we know that we are going to have a really tough challenge on our hands."
Complete video interviews with Ravlin, Pearson and Coach Mechaelsen can be found below.