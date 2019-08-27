(Underwood) -- The Underwood volleyball program is trending up as they enter a new season.
The KMAland No. 7 Eagles went 23-13 a year ago and won 18 of their final 22 as a young team grew into one another. Coach Paula Carman’s team will now bring back their top three hitters, their setter, their top five in digs and three of their top four in blocks.
“We had a great turnout most of the summer for our open gyms,” Coach Carman told KMA Sports. “They came in pretty excited with the season. We’ve put in a couple hard weeks, and every day they accept a new challenge.”
Juniors Macy Vanfossan and Zoe Rus did most of the hitting last year, averaging 3.12 and 2.64 kills per set while working from the outside. Senior Lauren Brown added 1.13 kills per set in the middle.
“Lauren Brown works every day to get better,” Carman said. “She kind of came into her position late in her career, and she gives 110 percent all the time. She’s improving every day.”
Senior Ashlyn Torneten will likely hit from the right side this season after the graduation of Megan Freese, and junior Brianna Justsen is ready to step up as Carman’s second middle with the loss of Ashley Vanfossan.
Additionally, the Eagles will bring back setter and junior Peyton Cook, who averaged 5.74 assists per set a year ago.
“(Cook) grew so much last year,” Carman said. “Maturity-wise, physical-wise and she has so much talent, and I don’t know if she even realizes it herself. We keep pushing her to that next level, and she’s doing a great job working hard for her hitters right now.”
Underwood is also set on the defensive side with seniors Erin McMains and Erica Rowe returning after averaging 2.56 and 3.69 digs per set, respectively. Sophomore Leslie Morales-Foote is in line to take over at libero, according to Coach Carman.
With all of that talent returning and the top of the league – Treynor and Tri-Center – suffering some major graduation losses, it’s safe to say expectations are plenty high for the Eagles.
“We haven’t really talked about the postseason stretch,” Carman said. “This team had such a turnaround last year. They just hadn’t had a lot of court or game experience. The amount they grew physically and in the knowledge of their game last year was unbelievable.
“Now comes the part where we’re looking for them to not be satisfied. Take those big wins, take those things that we accomplish and then shoot for something (higher). I think that drive is what we’re trying to get out of them right now, realizing that all the hard work they’ve gone through is going to pay off. Having everybody back, we’re expected to be there, and now we have to rise above that expectation.”
The Eagles will be in Harlan this weekend to open the season with the annual opening-weekend tournament. Then, they’re off for the next days before a trip to Fremont-Mills on Tuesday, September 10th and have their conference opener at Tri-Center on the 12th. Their first home match of the season won’t be until September 19th against IKM-Manning.
Listen to the complete interview with Coach Carman from Tuesday’s Upon Further Review linked below.