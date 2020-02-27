(KMAland) -- Underwood sophomore state champion Nick Hamilton picked up one more win on Thursday.
Today, the undefeated 145-pound champ of Class 1A is the KMAland Wrestler of the Year.
“It feels good,” Hamilton said of his recent state championship win. “I’m still kind of processing it, but I feel the same, I guess.”
Hamilton, who says he did allow himself one day off before getting back in the wrestling room, lost in last year’s state final before avenging that defeat this season.
“I think last year I just got a little bit ahead of myself,” he said. “That’s probably a big reason why I did how I did. This year, I kept myself humble and got my technique locked down.”
Hamilton started wrestling when he was in third grade, but he says things didn’t really start clicking until junior high. Since then, he has been hooked on the sport, and he says his mindset at this year’s tournament is one that has always helped him.
“You can never stop learning,” he added.
Listen to the complete interview with Hamilton linked below.