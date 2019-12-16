(Underwood) -- Nick Hamilton’s week of wrestling might end up as the most accomplished for any KMAland grappler all season.
The Underwood sophomore and our Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week moved to 13-0 on the season with six victories, including several against some of the top wrestlers in the region.
“I was just trying to take one match at a time and wrestle each match with good technique,” Hamilton said.
Hamilton’s final three wins were all against highly-ranked foes on his way to winning the 145-pound bracket at the Council Bluffs Wrestling Classic. He beat Missouri Class 4 No. 2 Logan Rathjen of Liberty, Nebraska Class A No. 4 Breckin Sperling of Lincoln East and Kansas Class 5A No. 1 Brandon Madden of Blue Valley Southwest.
“My teammate had wrestled one of the kids,” Hamilton said. “I know (Sperling), I wrestled with him in the past and the finals kid I wrestled last year at this tournament. I knew what (Madden) had. I knew he had one good shot on his feet, and I knew that he was long and lanky. When I went down, I knew to keep the legs out and be patient.”
Hamilton also nabbed a win over Brandon Mills of Fort Dodge in the opening round of the tournament and had a pair of wins by fall in an Eagles double dual with Creighton Prep and Westside.
“It’s been fun,” Hamilton said of the season. “We have a really good team. I feel like quite a few guys on our team are going to make some moves this year at state. It’s just been fun.”
Hamilton, who placed second at 138 pounds at last year’s state tournament, is aiming high again this season.
“This year, I’m just smarter,” Hamilton added. “I’m more strategic with how I think about stuff and more relaxed. I’m not worrying about stuff like I did last year. I’m taking one step at a time and doing my best.”
Listen to the complete interview with Hamilton linked below.