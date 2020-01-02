(Underwood) -- Underwood senior Logan Joens will continue her softball career at the College of Saint Mary in Omaha.
“I started going to recruitment camps,” Joens said. “I met Coach (Carolyn Todd) Bray there, we exchanged numbers and scheduled a visit.”
Joens says that she fell in love with the school as soon as she stepped on campus.
“It’s great and a small community,” she said. “(Coach) showed me around, and I really liked it. It just seemed like the place that I wanted to go.”
Joens, who is a multi-sport standout at Underwood, has played much of her softball on the club scene with Bellevue Elite and will join the Millard Fury this summer.
“Coach Bray’s attitude towards the team and how she portrayed everything, I just really liked her attitude,” Joens added.
Joens, who will likely play shortstop at the next level, says she will be studying nursing at CSM.
“Nursing runs in my family,” she said. “My grandma was a surgical nurse, and my mom is a labor and delivery nurse. I just always saw myself as a nurse, helping people.”
Listen to the complete interview with Joens below.