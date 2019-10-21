(Underwood) -- The single-season and all-time passing leader in Underwood history broke another record on Friday night.
Eagles’ senior quarterback Nick Ravlin is also now the school’s record holder for most passing yards in a single game. Ravlin threw for 339 yards in just one half to break the previous record held by Dillon Robinson.
“(The records) mean a lot to me,” Ravlin told KMA Sports. “It shows all the work I’ve put in during the offseason. All the mornings I’ve come in early to throw and lift. It’s an honor to hold those records for our school.”
Ravlin might not be done breaking records, either. He is 272 yards away from equaling last year’s single-season passing record at the school. More than anything, though, he’s just happy they keep winning.
The 7-1 Eagles are likely one win away from gaining an at-large spot in the 1A state playoffs.
“We started off pretty strong,” Ravlin said of the season. “We had a hiccup against Treynor and turned the ball over too much. We’ve really cleaned some things up the last two weeks. We just have to take it one week at a time.”
A trip to Missouri Valley awaits the Eagles this upcoming Friday evening. Last year, Missouri Valley pulled a 39-34 upset to finish out Underwood’s 5-4 season.
“We obviously have to slow down their running attack (and Nick Haynes),” Ravlin said. “On the offensive side of the ball, we just got to make plays and do what we do.”
Ravlin made his comments on Monday’s KMAland Catch Up on Upon Further Review. Listen to the complete interview linked below.