(Underwood) -- Underwood wrestler Blake Thomsen doesn’t like to deal with the minutiae of anything. He's straight, and he's to the point. So, his recruiting process was also pretty straightforward.
The outstanding Eagles senior will wrestle for one of the most successful Division II programs in the nation at St. Cloud State.
“I got there and you could tell (Coach Steve Costanzo) is the real deal,” Thomsen said. “He had no real BS. He was ready to get things done. You could tell he likes to win.”
Sounds like a perfect fit for Thomsen, who has done plenty of winning during the course of his career. KMA Sports’ second-ranked 152-285 pound wrestler is focused on going out a winner.
“We’re all talking about how great of a team we can be (at Underwood),” Thomsen said. “It’s going to be a good one this year. We have a bunch of young talent and a bunch of dudes ready to do some damage.”
As excited as Thomsen is to finish out his high school career in the right manner, he’s just as excited to begin wrestling at St. Cloud State next year.
“The teammates are super cool,” he said. “They’re more of a mean, tough-style wrestler; I could tell from watching practice. They have a great nursing program there. Everything about the college was good.
“It’s been a process. I can’t wait to just win out this year, get into the summer time, go to Fargo and then head off to college.”
Listen to the complete interview with Thomsen from today’s Upon Further Review linked below.