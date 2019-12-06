(Underwood) -- Underwood got their promising season off to an ideal start with a pair of dual victories over Glenwood and Riverside Thursday night.
"The first weight cut, the first time down, we were off a little bit, but that's to be expected," Underwood Coach Joe Stephens said.
The Eagles began action with a 43-25 victory over Glenwood and ended the night with a 45-33 victory over Riverside.
Eight Underwood wrestlers finished the dual 2-0: Logan James, Nick Hamilton, Blake Thomsen, Easton Eledge, Gable Porter, Stevie Barnes, Zane Ziegler, and Nick Stephens.
James finished his night with a first period pinfall victory and a major decision win.
"The main thing I've been trying to improve is moving my feet and staying on my attacks and I think I did pretty well with that tonight," James said.
"He's doing great. Really focused. Wrestling better in the room than I've seen him in the room and that's pretty high level." Stephens said about James.
The pair of dual victories begin a season for Underwood, where they are expected by many to be a contender in Class 1A and the Eagles, well, they won't shy away from it.
"We have high expectations, the kids have high expectations for themselves. We have a lot of work to do between then and now, but we have a pretty good base going," Stephens said.
Full results from Thursday's dual as well as interviews with James and Coach Stephens can be viewed below.
Underwood 49 Glenwood 25
Underwood Winners: Logan James, Nick Hamilton, Blake Thomsen, Easton Eledge, Gable Porter, Mikey Dose, Stevie Barnes, Nick Stephens, Zane Ziegler
Glenwood Winners: Zander Hayes, CJ Carter, Mitch Mayberry, Sully Woods, Cameron Schutte
Riverside 42 Glenwood 37
Riverside Winners: Rhett Bentley, Lance Skank, Edward Vlcek, Brok Comstock, Noah Clark, Nathan Messershmidt, Austyn Fischer, John Schroder, Nolan Moore
Glenwood Winners: CJ Carter, Mitch Mayberry, Noah Clark, Thaine Williamson, Aaron Bendt, Gavin Connell
Underwood 45 Riverside 33
Underwood Winners: Blake Thomsen, Easton Eledge, Gable Porter, Stevie Barnes, Nick Stephens, Zane Ziegler, Logan James, Nick Hamilton
Riverside Winners: Lance Skank, Austin Kremkoski, Kaiden Hendricks, Edward Vlcek, Brok Comstock, John Schroder