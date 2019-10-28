(Underwood) -- An 11-day rest was not nearly enough to slow down the red hot Underwood volleyball team.
The KMAland 1A/2A No. 3 Eagles (29-5) won their 11th straight with a 25-18, 25-19, 25-11 2A regional quarterfinal sweep of No. 13 AHSTW (20-14) on Monday night.
The win was Underwood’s second over the Vikings this season, and their 20th in the last 21.
“I thought the girls moved really well tonight,” Underwood coach Paula Carman told KMA Sports. “It was a lot smoother than it has been. We’ve been doing a lot more technical things (in practice), and I think that really improved.”
The Eagles’ latest win was, in many ways, like most of the 28 before it. Macy Vanfossan had 12 kills, Zoe Rus had seven of her own and Peyton Cook passed out 26 assists.
Middles Lauren Brown and Brianna Justsen continued their own success this season, combining for 10 kills and four blocks.
“I think we played really well,” Brown said. “We’ve been working towards this all year, and we’ve finally come together the past couple games.”
The Eagles sprinted away in the opening set, turning a 12-10 lead into an 18-10 advantage with a six-point stretch before mostly trading points to finish out the frame.
In set two, Underwood trailed 13-12, but they scored the next five and 13 of the final 19 to take a two-set advantage. And the third was their most dominant of the night with a 9-0 run pushing a two-point lead to an 11-point spread and an eventual 14-point win.
The sweep was Underwood’s 10th during the 11-match win streak. However, it was the first time on the floor since winning the Western Iowa Conference Tournament 11 nights earlier.
“It’s rewarding to get that bye in the first round,” Coach Carman said, “but it also means you’re not playing for a little bit. We were ready to get out here and play, and we were ready to see someone else for a change. I think they did a good job of using the time we had to make it worthwhile.”
Vanfossan added 14 digs for a double-double, and Erica Rowe chipped in 11 digs of her own. Brown, Justsen and Cook all had two blocks each, and Ashlyn Torneten chipped in one swat for a seven-block night.
“We know what (AHSTW) wanted to do to us, and we know what we wanted to do them,” Justsen said after the win.
The Eagles move into a regional semifinal meeting with ACGC - a five-set victor over Treynor - on Thursday in a match that can be heard on the KMAX-Stream. Underwood beat the Chargers twice this season - both in straight sets at the CAM Tournament on October 12th.
“We’re going to definitely have to shut down certain hitters,” Carman said. “(Chloe Largent from ACGC), if you let her go then she can run with us. We’ve been able to see her a couple times, which is beneficial, but at any point in time if you’re not playing your best in the postseason anybody can catch you.”
View video interviews with Coach Carman, Brown and Justsen below.
Kinsey Scheffler led AHSTW with 10 kills on the evening. Scheffler - the all-time leader in kills at the school - played her final match along with the school’s all-time leader in digs, Paige Osweiler.
Other seniors for the Lady Vikes are Baylee Meyers, Madison Thornton, Kaitlynne Henriksen, Saige Huss and Sydney Zimmmerman.