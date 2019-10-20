(KMAland) -- Several KMAland wrestlers competed in the Night of Conflict event in Waterloo at the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center on Saturday.
Underwood’s Gable Porter, Stevie Barnes and Nick Hamilton were joined in the win column by Logan-Magnolia’s Briar Reisz and Hagen Heistand, Red Oak’s Justin McCunn and Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Jack Gaukel.
Cole Cassady of Martensdale-St. Marys and Blake Thomsen of Underwood also participated in the event.
View the complete results from the event linked here.