IAWrestle
Photo: IAWrestle

(KMAland) -- Underwood has climbed up to third in the latest set of rankings released by IAWrestle.

The complete list of ranked wrestlers from KMAland conference schools can be viewed below.

CLASS 1A

Teams: 3. Underwood; 5. Logan-Magnolia 

106: 1. Gable Porter, Underwood; 7. John Schroder, Riverside

113: 6. Jace Rose, Riverside. 9. Elliot Cooney, Nodaway Valley

120: 1. Hagen Heistand, Logan-Magnolia; 2. Stevie Barnes, Underwood

126: 7. Wyatt Reisz, Logan-Magnolia

132: 2. Cole Cassady, Martensdale-St. Marys; 7. Randy Jimenez, Southeast Warren; 10. Zane Ziegler, Underwood

138: 2. Logan James, Underwood; 4. Sherman Hayes, East Union; 5. Trae Ehlen, Mount Ayr 

145: 1. Nick Hamilton, Underwood; 10. Bryce Hudnut, Logan-Magnolia

152: 1. Briar Reisz, Logan-Magnolia; 6. Jaedan Rasmussen, AHSTW 

160: 10. Austin Wilson, Nodaway Valley

170: 4. Drew Venteicher, Bedford-Lenox; 5. Bryson Freeberg, Tri-Center; 6. Cael McLaren, St. Albert; 9. Seth Kiesel, AHSTW; 10. Jon Johnson, Missouri Valley 

182: 7. Nick Haynes, Missouri Valley

195: 10. Gavyn Fischer, AHSTW 

220: 6. Rex Johnsen, Logan-Magnolia

285: 5. Barret Pitt, Logan-Magnolia; 8. Brady Canada, AHSTW; 10. Brock Fox, Treynor 

CLASS 2A

Teams: 5. Sergeant Bluff-Luton

113: 10. Aybren Moore, Atlantic 

120: 5. Benjamin Schmitz, Kuemper Catholic, Noah Parmelee, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 

132: 7. Nate Curry, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 

138: 5. Isaac Bryan, Sergeant Bluff-Luton; 9. Shea Parkis, Kuemper Catholic

152: 1. Jack Gaukel, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

160: 2. Justin McCunn, Red Oak 

170: 6. Blake Liebe, Sergeant Bluff-Luton; 10. Carter Bendorf, Harlan 

182: 2. Jackson Kinsella, Creston-OM

195: 5. Sam Chapman, Creston-OM; 7. Carter Maynes, Red Oak

220: 5. Crew Howard, Clarinda 

285: 6. Cale Roller, Atlantic-CAM

CLASS 3A

145: 7. Tanner Higgins, Lewis Central

160: 9. Jake Francksen-Small, LeMars