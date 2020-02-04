(KMAland) -- Underwood has climbed up to third in the latest set of rankings released by IAWrestle.
The complete list of ranked wrestlers from KMAland conference schools can be viewed below.
CLASS 1A
Teams: 3. Underwood; 5. Logan-Magnolia
106: 1. Gable Porter, Underwood; 7. John Schroder, Riverside
113: 6. Jace Rose, Riverside. 9. Elliot Cooney, Nodaway Valley
120: 1. Hagen Heistand, Logan-Magnolia; 2. Stevie Barnes, Underwood
126: 7. Wyatt Reisz, Logan-Magnolia
132: 2. Cole Cassady, Martensdale-St. Marys; 7. Randy Jimenez, Southeast Warren; 10. Zane Ziegler, Underwood
138: 2. Logan James, Underwood; 4. Sherman Hayes, East Union; 5. Trae Ehlen, Mount Ayr
145: 1. Nick Hamilton, Underwood; 10. Bryce Hudnut, Logan-Magnolia
152: 1. Briar Reisz, Logan-Magnolia; 6. Jaedan Rasmussen, AHSTW
160: 10. Austin Wilson, Nodaway Valley
170: 4. Drew Venteicher, Bedford-Lenox; 5. Bryson Freeberg, Tri-Center; 6. Cael McLaren, St. Albert; 9. Seth Kiesel, AHSTW; 10. Jon Johnson, Missouri Valley
182: 7. Nick Haynes, Missouri Valley
195: 10. Gavyn Fischer, AHSTW
220: 6. Rex Johnsen, Logan-Magnolia
285: 5. Barret Pitt, Logan-Magnolia; 8. Brady Canada, AHSTW; 10. Brock Fox, Treynor
CLASS 2A
Teams: 5. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
113: 10. Aybren Moore, Atlantic
120: 5. Benjamin Schmitz, Kuemper Catholic, Noah Parmelee, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
132: 7. Nate Curry, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
138: 5. Isaac Bryan, Sergeant Bluff-Luton; 9. Shea Parkis, Kuemper Catholic
152: 1. Jack Gaukel, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
160: 2. Justin McCunn, Red Oak
170: 6. Blake Liebe, Sergeant Bluff-Luton; 10. Carter Bendorf, Harlan
182: 2. Jackson Kinsella, Creston-OM
195: 5. Sam Chapman, Creston-OM; 7. Carter Maynes, Red Oak
220: 5. Crew Howard, Clarinda
285: 6. Cale Roller, Atlantic-CAM
CLASS 3A
145: 7. Tanner Higgins, Lewis Central
160: 9. Jake Francksen-Small, LeMars