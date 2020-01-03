(Underwood) -- A talented Underwood wrestling squad is ready to overcome some early adversity and begin 2020 with a tough challenge at the Tom Dineen Invitational this weekend.
"We've had some chaos and craziness that's gone on. That's always going to happen, but they've done a good job of competing and getting through adversity," Coach Joe Stephens tells KMA Sports.
While many teams might hammer away during the two-week break, Stephens tells KMA Sports that his team took a little different approach.
"This year, we took a little bigger break than we normally do. We took a full seven days off and we needed it," he said. "We have lots of guys that have wrestled a lot of competitive matches. We had some injuries. It was time. Maybe that was the world showing me they needed a little extra break."
Stephens feels the extra break is what his team needed.
"It seems to have helped a lot," Stephens said, "Guys are fresh, they're excited to get back in there and go to work."
The Eagles were battle-tested in 2019 with strong performances at Sergeant Bluff and the Council Bluffs Classic as well as a second-place showing at the Western Iowa Conference Tournament.
Underwood's lineup consists of three state finalists from a year ago: Stevie Barnes (120), Logan James (138) and Nick Hamilton (145). The Eagles also have Blake Thomsen, who finished third last season, state qualifier Zane Ziegler and talented freshmen Gable Porter, who is currently ranked No. 1 at 1A-106.
James and Thomsen enter 2020 of their season with their hopes of finishing their accomplished careers with a state title.
"There's basically only one thing left to do and that's to win a state title," Stephens said. "They know that's the goal."
Nick Stephens has also been a pleasant surprise for the Eagles. The junior upset 1A No. 7 Connor Atkisson (Tri-Center) in the finals of the WIC Tournament.
"We joke about Nick that he's kind of had to do it the old fashioned way," Coach Stephens said. "He's been behind some really good guys. He's working really hard. Really smart kid. He understands positions, what he needs to change and can make adjustments really quickly. We're looking for big things out of him, too."
As you might expect with their caliber of talent, Underwood's mat room has been an entertaining place.
"People would pay money to watch our hard workouts," Stephens said.
The Eagles will resume action Saturday when they head to Creighton Prep for the talent-packed Tom Dineen Invitational. Underwood will be one of two Iowa teams along with Woodbury Central. Other participating teams include Creighton Prep, Elkhorn, Fremont, Lincoln High, Lincoln North Star, Lincoln Northeast, Lincoln Pius X, Lincoln Southeast, Omaha Burke, Omaha North, Omaha Northwest, Omaha Roncalli, Omaha Westside, and Papillion-La Vista. Marquette High from Wisconsin is also slated to participate.
"We're going (there) to win. It's as simple as that," Stephens said, "Everyone that goes is expected to compete and compete at a high level. That's all you can ask. When you simplify it like that, there's not a lot of grey area and everyone understands what they need to do."
The complete interview with Coach Stephens can be heard below.