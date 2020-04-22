(Underwood) -- Underwood senior Lauren Brown was dead-locked between two schools as she went about her college decision-making process.
The Eagles’ standout middle whittled her college choice down to Central College in Pella and Cornell College in Mount Vernon.
“It was super even,” Brown told KMA Sports. “I wrote down the pros and cons, and I looked at it every single day. I didn’t know where I wanted to go.”
In the end, Brown said she felt a slight lean to Central and eventually chose the American Rivers Conference school.
“I really liked the campus,” Brown said. “The girls were super nice, facilities were great and the coaches were a really big deciding factor for me.”
Brown originally didn’t really know if she was going to play volleyball in college. However, following her team’s five-set regional final loss to Grundy Center, Central coach Jeanne Czipri approached her. That meeting officially set everything in motion.
“She was telling me the things she noticed that I do well and stuff I could improve on,” Brown said. “That started me thinking maybe I could play volleyball in college.”
Brown averaged 1.57 kills per set and had a team-high 79 total blocks for Underwood in her senior season. The 5-foot-10 standout says she plans to stay in the middle at the next level.
“There’s a lot of new girls and a couple are middles and rights,” she said. “(Coach Czipri) told me that I’m at the top of her list, and I’m looking forward to making an impact as soon as I can. But everybody has to go prove themselves.”
Hear much more on Brown’s decision in the audio file linked below.