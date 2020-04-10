(Underwood) -- Underwood senior four-sport athlete Landon Nelson had plenty of options when it came to his recruiting process.
First, though, he had to decide whether to pursue a football or track career at the next level.
“All through high school my goal was to throw in college,” he told KMA Sports. “That was my main goal until my senior year of football ended.”
Nelson, a first-team All-District choice, said it really hit home when his senior season came to a finish.
“Once it was done, you really want to keep going,” he said. “I know it’s cliché, but you don’t know how much that sport means to you until you can’t do it anymore.”
Of course, Nelson will do it again at the next level, committing to play for one of the top junior college programs in the nation, Iowa Western.
“The visit I took there was phenomenal,” Nelson said. “The coaches and everybody there were so open arms, and the facilities are great. It’s close to home, so I’m going to get my two years in and see what happens.”
Nelson also took visits to a pair of Division II schools – Wayne State for football and Missouri Western for track and field. Iowa Western, though, gives what he feels is a great opportunity to see how high he can go.
“Everybody’s goal at Iowa Western is to come out and go (Division I),” Nelson said. “I want to go in and just reach my potential. Whether that’s DII or DI or whatever, I just want to reach my potential.
“I played four sports through high school, so I’ve never been able to specialize in something. I’m excited to see what I can do.”
Nelson, a two-way player on the offensive and defensive lines, says Iowa Western is talking to him mostly about the offensive side of the ball.
Hear much more from Nelson in the interview embedded below.