(Cedar Falls) -- The Northern Iowa football team has been picked to finish fifth in the Missouri Valley Football Conference Preseason Poll.
The conference’s coaches and media picked defending national champion North Dakota State to win the league. The Bison received 32 first-place votes while South Dakota State was second with four first-place tallies.
Illinois State and Indiana State landed just ahead of the Panthers while South Dakota - quarterbacked by former Lewis Central standout Austin Simmons - was picked sixth.
Youngstown State, Western Illinois and Missouri State round out the poll. View the complete release from the MVFC here.