(Cedar Falls) -- Northern Iowa freshman cornerback Omar Brown has been honored by the Missouri Valley Conference and FCS STATS.
Brown was named the National FCS Freshman of the Week by FCS STATS while the MVFC picked him as the league’s Defensive Player of the Week and Newcomer of the Week.
Brown finished Saturday’s win over Illinois State with two interceptions and had a key stop on fourth down late in the first half against the Redbirds.
View the complete release from UNI athletics linked here and here.