(Cedar Falls) -- Northern Iowa junior defensive end Brawntae Wells has been named the 2020 Pursuing Victory with Honor Award winner by Cedar Valley Character Counts.
The organization “recognizes individuals, organizations and businesses and educators who exemplify the Six Pillars of Character — trustworthiness, respect, responsibility, fairness, caring and citizenship."
Wells had 55 tackles, six sacks and 8.5 tackles for loss this past season for the Panthers. View the complete release from UNI athletics linked here.