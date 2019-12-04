(KMAland) -- The Northern Iowa men’s track team was picked second while the women are picked fourth in the preseason Missouri Valley Conference indoor poll.
Illinois State was picked to win both the men’s and women’s championships. In the men’s poll, Illinois State had five first-place votes and 76 points to UNI’s four and 74. Drake was picked seventh.
In the women’s poll, Illinois State swept the first-place votes while Indiana State and Southern Illinois were second and third, respectively. UNI was picked fourth and Drake eighth.
View the complete release from the Missouri Valley Conference linked here.