(KMAand) -- Northern Iowa’s Kate Busswitz and Drake’s Haley Bush were both honored by the Missouri Valley Conference on Tuesday.
Busswitz was tabbed as the league’s Player of the Week. The sophomore had 40 kills on 80 attacks and hit .326 during a 2-1 week for the Panthers.
Drake’s Bush was named the Freshman of the Week by the MVC. Bush had 48 kills and hit .272 in 12 total sets this week.
UNI’s Emily Holterhaus (Freshman) and Abbi Staack (Defensive Player) and Drake’s Elle Tubbs (Defensive Player) were other notables this week.
View the complete release from the Missouri Valley Conference linked here.