(KMAland) -- A pair of Northern Iowa standouts were honored by the Missouri Valley Football Conference on Sunday.
Linebacker Chris Kolarevic was tabbed as the league’s Defensive Player of the Week after notching four tackles and a sack against Weber State.
Quarterback Will McElvain was named the MVFC Newcomer of the Week. The redshirt freshman from Des Moines (Lincoln) threw for 219 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for 105 yards on 16 carries.
View the complete release from the MVFC linked here.