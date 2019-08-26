(Cedar Falls) -- Northern Iowa senior tight end Briley Moore has been named to the Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List.
Moore is one of 110 senior football players named to the original watch list. The list also includes the following players from regional schools:
Iowa: Michael Ojemudia (CB), Landan Paulsen (G), Brady Ross (FB), Nate Stanley (QB), Kristian Welch (LB), Nate Wieting (TE)
Iowa State: JaQuan Bailey (DE), Matt Leo (DE), Ray Lima (DT), Bryce Meeker (OT), Steve Wirtel (LS)
Kansas: Hakeem Adeniji (OT), Mike Lee (S)
Kansas State: Scott Frantz (OT), James Gilbert (RB)
Missouri: DeMarkus Acy (CB), Kelly Bryant (QB), Yasir Durant (OT), Cale Garrett (LB), Johnathon Johnson (WR), Tucker McCann (PK), Ronnell Perkins (S), Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms (G)
Nebraska: Mohamed Barry (LB), Darrion Daniels (DT), Khalil Davis (DT), Carlos Davis (DT), Lamar Jackson (CB), Jaron Woodyard (WR)
View the complete Watch List linked here.