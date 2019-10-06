(Cedar Falls) -- For the second time in three weeks, Northern Iowa’s Elerson Smith has been named the Missouri Valley Football Conference Defensive Player of the Week.
Smith had 2.5 sacks and 3.0 tackles for loss in Northern Iowa’s win over Youngstown State on Saturday. Smith had six total tackles and a quarterback hit.
UNI quarterback Will McElvain was also nominated for the Newcomer of the Week after throwing for 235 yards and a score in the win.
