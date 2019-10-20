Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Showers and a possible thunderstorm during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 42F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Showers and a possible thunderstorm during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 42F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.