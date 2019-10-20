(Cedar Falls) -- Northern Iowa wide receiver Isaiah Weston and linebacker Chris Kolarevic have been named the Missouri Valley Football Conference Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week, respectively.
Weston tied a UNI-Dome touchdown reception record and finished with career-high 189 yards receiving in sending UNI to a win over South Dakota.
Weston had three touchdown grabs on four total receptions and has now scored touchdowns in six consecutive games.
Kolarevic finished with a career-high 19 tackles, including a sack to lead the UNI defense. He also had a pass breakup in the game.
View the complete release from Northern Iowa athletics linked here.