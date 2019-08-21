(St. Louis) -- Northern Iowa volleyball has been selected as the preseason favorite by the Missouri Valley Conference coaches.
The Panthers received all 10 first-place votes to out-distance Illinois State and Bradley and Missouri State – the latter two tying for third place.
The Panthers’ Rachel Koop and Karlie Taylor are among seven players named to the MVC Preseason Volleyball All-Conference Team.
Loyola is picked fifth in the league while Drake is sixth, Valparaiso is seventh and Indiana State, Southern Illinois and Evansville round out the poll.
View the complete release from the Missouri Valley Conference linked here.