(Omaha) -- The University of Nebraska-Omaha has tabbed Ohio State assistant Carrie Banks as their new women's basketball coach.
Banks had spent the last four season as an assistant coach/recruiting coordinator at Ohio State. Banks played at Detroit-Mercy before graduating in 2000. She then embarked on a coaching career that featured stops at her alma mate, South Florida and Northwestern before joining Ohio State.
Banks replaces Brittany Lange, who did not have her contract renewed following a 7-23 season.
The complete release from UNO can be found here.