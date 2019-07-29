(Des Moines) -- A wild Class 2A state baseball quarterfinal went the way of Van Meter on Monday night as the Bulldogs (32-3) took a 17-7 victory over Underwood to advance to Thursday’s semifinal.
While the Eagles (26-5) came out on the wrong end for the first time since July 10th, it was hardly without a fight. In fact, that should be the last impression of their magnificent season.
“This game isn’t necessarily indicative of the season we had,” Underwood coach Andy Vanfossan said. “We competed until the last out. It just didn’t go our way tonight, and we’ll learn from that.”
Underwood actually struck first in the game. Blake Hall worked a two-out walk in the first, moved to second on a wild pitch and then came in on a Tyler Boothby RBI single. Van Meter, as they did all night, had an answer. A big answer, actually.
The Bulldogs scored five runs in the opening frame, taking advantage of a pair of Eagle errors and slapping three hits to take a 5-1 lead. Underwood, though, came right back with a three-run second inning.
Kyler Rodenburg started the frame with a base hit and then stole second while starting pitcher Ganon Archer struck out two. Freshman nine-hitter Jake Reimer came through with a two-out RBI knock, and Nick Ravlin followed with an RBI triple before scoring on a wild pitch to make it 5-4.
“I can’t say enough good things about the way this team plays,” Rodenburg said. “We’ve been hitting the ball hard all year. We battled every inning.”
After Van Meter’s lone goose egg of the game in the bottom of the second, the Eagles tied it in the third. Hall and Boothby worked leadoff walks, Teten’s fly out moved Hall to third and Rodenburg’s sacrifice fly scored him.
Van Meter took a 6-5 advantage with a run in the third and opened it to 9-5 with a three-run fourth. Again, Underwood rallied to cut the lead in half. In the fifth, Boothby reached on an error before Teten, Rodenburg and Coby Fink followed with back-to-back-to-back singles with the latter two scoring one run each.
The Van Meter bats just proved to be too much. Thanks to a two-run fifth and a six-run sixth they finished the contest by the mercy rule.
“Those guys can hit,” Vanfossan said. “They’re not nickel and dimer hits. They barreled some balls up. I think we barreled some balls up, too, but we hit some right at people. That was the difference in the game. We hit it right at them, and they found some holes. That’s the way it goes.”
Van Meter, which will play West Sioux on Thursday at 4:30 PM in a 2A semifinal, finished the game with 14 hits, walked seven times, were hit by a pitch five additional times and took advantage of five Underwood errors against five Eagles pitchers.
Ravlin and Rodenburg finished the night with two hits each with Rodenburg driving in two runs, and Ravlin, Boothby, Fink and Reimer adding an additional RBI each. Hall, who played five positions in the game, scored twice.
Despite the stinging of the loss, Rodenburg was proud of their effort on Monday and throughout the season.
“The goal from day one was to get here,” Rodenburg said. “We knew it was possible. I don’t really think there was a high expectation besides from us, our own town and our families. We beat No. 6 (Treynor) and No. 9 (Hinton) to get here. I can’t say enough about (this team). I couldn’t be more proud of the guys.”
View complete video interviews with Coach Vanfossan and Rodenburg below.