(Council Bluffs) -- A conference title, seven-win improvement, a stingy defense and a trip to a substate final were all key parts of the Abraham Lincoln boys' 21-2 season, and the reason their coach, Jason Isaacson is the KMAland Boys Basketball Coach of the Year for the second time in his career.
Isaacson, who was also the 2015-16 Coach of the Year, is the second coach in the eight-year history of the award to win it twice doing so this time with a 21-2 season that many people outside of Isaacson and the AL faithful likely didn't see coming when the season began.
"We thought we were actually going to be better than most people thought," Isaacson said. "Going into the year, you're still thinking about ways to get everyone better. That was a testament to a lot of guys having really good summers with skill development."
The Lynx entered the season having graduated their top two scorers from last year's 14-9 team. They started this season by winning their first eight games and finished the regular season 20-1 with their only loss coming to eventual Nebraska Class A champion Bellevue West.
"That game was great for our guys," Isaacson said of the loss to Bellevue West. "We played their pressure and then went and played against (Sioux City) East. We thought that game that really helped us out."
In the postseason, they edged Urbandale in a substate semifinal before falling to Dowling Catholic, one game short of the state tournament.
While they failed to reach the state tournament, the season was full of many other highlights including a season sweep over Council Bluffs rivals Thomas Jefferson, St. Albert and Lewis Central and an undefeated record in the Missouri River Conference.
"Overall, the whole year was the highlight," Isaacson said. "They did it the right way. It was a really good team."
Defense was a large part of AL's success this season, allowing only 41 points per game and the second-lowest total (941) in Class 4A.
"Our senior class was phenomenal," Isaacson said. "They really set the tone."
Seniors Matt Evans, Kaden Baxter, Andrew Christensen and Devin Nichols fueled the defense but the offense was powered by sophomore Josh Dix. Dix averaged 17.5 points per game, dished 47 assists, hauled in 112 rebounds, snagged 37 steals and tallied 25 blocks.
"He's a great worker," Isaacson said of Dix. "He's always looking to do more. The biggest thing this year was him learning how to take over when we needed him to. He always seemed to hit big shots when we needed him to."
The top two-scorers: Dix and Christian Tidiane return for the Lynx next season, which leaves them hopeful for another strong season next year.
"Losing those seniors is big," Isaacson said. "We do return a lot, which is nice, but those guys are going to have to take the same approach as the seniors. If they do that, we'll be good next year."
The complete interview with Isaacson can be heard below.
Previous KMAland Boys Basketball Coach of the Year Winners
2018-19: Larry Peterson, St. Albert
2017-18: Scott Rucker, Treynor
2016-17: G.G. Harris, AHSTW
2015-16: Jason Isaacson, Abraham Lincoln
2014-15: Scott Rucker, Treynor
2013-14: Jason Shaffer, Shenandoah
2012-13: Bryan White, Red Oak
