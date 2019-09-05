(KMAland) -- The Sidney volleyball team is the new No. 1 in Class 1A, joining 13 other KMAland conference schools in the latest rankings from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.
Southwest Valley new new to the 1A poll while Lamoni, Underwood, Red Oak and Sergeant Bluff-Luton all moved up at least one spot.
View the ranked teams from KMAland conferences below or the complete rankings linked here.
CLASS 1A
1. Sidney (up 1)
9. St. Albert (same)
10. Southwest Valley (NR)
11. East Mills (down 3)
12. Fremont-Mills (same)
13. Lamoni (up 1)
CLASS 2A
7. Underwood (up 4)
Out: Tri-Center (15)
CLASS 3A
8. Kuemper Catholic (down 6)
10. Red Oak (up 2)
14. Bishop Heelan Catholic (same)
CLASS 4A
3. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (up 2)
6. Lewis Central (same)
Out: Glenwood (12)
CLASS 5A
8. Abraham Lincoln (same)
15. Sioux City East (same)