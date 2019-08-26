(KMAland) -- There are 15 KMAland conference schools ranked in the first Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union preseason rankings, released on Monday.
Five Hawkeye Ten, four Missouri River, three Corner, two Western Iowa and one Bluegrass team(s) are ranked to open the year.
Sidney and Kuemper Catholic are the highest-ranked teams and sit No. 2 in 1A and 3A, respectively. View the complete list of KMAland conference teams that are ranked below. Click here to view the full IGHSAU rankings page.
CLASS 1A
2. Sidney
8. East Mills
9. St. Albert
11. Fremont-Mills
14. Lamoni
CLASS 2A
11. Underwood
15. Tri-Center
CLASS 3A
2. Kuemper Catholic
12. Red Oak
14. Bishop Heelan Catholic
CLASS 4A
5. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
6. Lewis Central
12. Glenwood
CLASS 5A
8. Abraham Lincoln
15. Sioux City East