(KMAland) -- There are 15 KMAland conference schools ranked in the first Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union preseason rankings, released on Monday.

Five Hawkeye Ten, four Missouri River, three Corner, two Western Iowa and one Bluegrass team(s) are ranked to open the year.

Sidney and Kuemper Catholic are the highest-ranked teams and sit No. 2 in 1A and 3A, respectively. View the complete list of KMAland conference teams that are ranked below. Click here to view the full IGHSAU rankings page.

CLASS 1A

2. Sidney

8. East Mills

9. St. Albert

11. Fremont-Mills

14. Lamoni

CLASS 2A

11. Underwood

15. Tri-Center 

CLASS 3A

2. Kuemper Catholic

12. Red Oak

14. Bishop Heelan Catholic

CLASS 4A

5. Sergeant Bluff-Luton

6. Lewis Central

12. Glenwood

CLASS 5A

8. Abraham Lincoln

15. Sioux City East

