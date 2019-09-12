(KMAland) -- Southwest Valley has moved into the top eight of the Class 1A state rankings. The Timberwolves moved up two spots from last week to move to No. 8.
Lamoni, Kuemper Catholic, Red Oak, Lewis Central and Abraham Lincoln also made moves up the rankings this week.
View the complete list of KMAland conference schools and their rankings below. Find the complete set of rankings linked here.
CLASS 1A
1. Sidney (same)
8. Southwest Valley (up 2)
9. St. Albert (same)
10. Lamoni (up 3)
11. East Mills (same)
13. Fremont-Mills (down 1)
CLASS 2A
7. Underwood (same)
CLASS 3A
7. Kuemper Catholic (up 1)
10. Red Oak (up 1)
Out: Bishop Heelan Catholic (14)
CLASS 4A
3. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (same)
5. Lewis Central (up 1)
CLASS 5A
7. Abraham Lincoln (up 1)
15. Sioux City East (same)