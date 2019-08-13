(KMAland) -- Nebraska volleyball is ranked No. 2 behind defending national champion Stanford in the first AVCA Preseason Coaches Poll.
The Cardinal received 62 of the 64 first-place votes and have 1598 total points. Nebraska has one first-place vote and 1451 points. Minnesota, Texas and Wisconsin round out the top five.
Illinois, Kentucky, Penn State, BYU and Florida are the rest of the top 10. The Nittany Lions also received one first-place vote.
Oregon, Pittsburgh, Washington, USC and Michigan are ranked from 11 to 15, and Marquette, Purdue, Creighton, Tennessee and Baylor are the rest of the top 20 teams.
San Diego, Washington State, Cal Poly, Arizona and Louisville round out the poll while Missouri, Northern Iowa and Kansas are in the receiving votes category.
View the complete top 25 linked here.