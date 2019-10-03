(KMAland) -- There is very little change in this week’s Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union volleyball rankings. However, Sergeant Bluff-Luton – out of the Missouri River Conference – is the new No. 1 in Class 4A.
Here’s a look at the KMAland conference schools that are ranked this week and their movement from a week ago in parentheses:
CLASS 1A
Sidney (same)
2. St. Albert (same)
11. East Mills (same)
12. Coon Rapids-Bayard (same)
CLASS 2A
10. Underwood (same)
CLASS 3A
7. Kuemper Catholic (up 1)
9. Red Oak (same)
CLASS 4A
Sergeant Bluff-Luton (up 1)
7. Lewis Central (down 1)
13. Glenwood (down 1)
CLASS 5A
8. Abraham Lincoln (same)
Out: Sioux City East (15)
View the complete rankings linked here.