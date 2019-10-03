IGHSAU

(KMAland) -- There is very little change in this week’s Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union volleyball rankings. However, Sergeant Bluff-Luton – out of the Missouri River Conference – is the new No. 1 in Class 4A.

Here’s a look at the KMAland conference schools that are ranked this week and their movement from a week ago in parentheses:

CLASS 1A

Sidney (same)

2. St. Albert (same)

11. East Mills (same)

12. Coon Rapids-Bayard (same)

CLASS 2A

10. Underwood (same)

CLASS 3A

7. Kuemper Catholic (up 1)

9. Red Oak (same)

CLASS 4A

Sergeant Bluff-Luton (up 1)

7. Lewis Central (down 1)

13. Glenwood (down 1)

CLASS 5A

8. Abraham Lincoln (same)

Out: Sioux City East (15)

View the complete rankings linked here.