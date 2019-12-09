(Tabor) — The Logan-Magnolia girls and boys basketball teams swept a road doubleheader at Fremont-Mills Monday night. The girls rolled to a 23-point win, while the boys team got some late heroics from senior Gabe Walski.
BOYS: Logan-Magnolia 51 Fremont-Mills 50
Walski’s late three-pointer in the final seconds sent Lo-Ma past the Knights 51-50. Shortly before the game winner, Fremont-Mills thought they were in a similar scenario. With 19 seconds left, senior guard James Switzer knocked down a long three to put the Knights up 50-48. On the ensuing possession, though, Lo-Ma’s offense found a wide open Walski on the left wing and the senior had no doubt that his shot was going in.
“If they went out in man or zone we had a certain play,” Walski told KMA Sports after the win. “They came out in a 1-3-1 and it was different than anything that we thought. I just got an open look, shot it, and it went in.”
Logan-Magnolia head coach Stephen Froehlich had high praise for his senior in making the big shot.
“We’re playing a bunch of sophomores that haven’t been in this situation before, but our senior stepped up tonight,” he said. “Gabe hits that shot at the end, our senior leadership really showed tonight and came through. I’ve seen Gabe hit that shot a million times in practice because he shoots so many.”
Coach Froehlich said he was proud of the way his team battled until the final buzzer. The game featured a back and forth contest that had several lead changes all through the night. Leading the way for the Panthers was junior Tre Melby with a game high 20 points. Senior Dylan Cunard scored 16 points, while sophomore Baker Lally added 8.
Up next for Lo-Ma is another road game Tuesday night when they face Missouri Valley. The Panthers are now 2-1 on the season after Monday’s win over FM. Meanwhile, FM fell to 2-1 with the loss and is back in action Tuesday night at East Mills. Four players reached double figures for FM: Cooper Langfelt had 14 points, Taylor Reed scored 12, Eli Owen had 11 and James Switzer added 10.
GIRLS: Logan-Magnolia 53 Fremont-Mills 30
Kylie Morrison dropped 29 points to help lead Lo-Ma to a 23-point win over the Knights. The game was truly a tale of two halves as Fremont-Mills was within two points mid-way through the second quarter, and Lo-Ma held a 22-16 lead at the break. The second half was all Panthers as they erupted for a 19-2 third quarter, which proved to be the difference. In that third quarter, Morrison scored all 19 of the team’s points.
“One of the things with Kylie is that we need to feed off of her energy,” Lo-Ma girls coach Derek Sonderland told KMA Sports after the win. “I thought she did a great job in the second half of brining energy to our team. She did a great job and, more importantly, is a great kid.”
Even with Morrison having the big scoring night, the Panthers were able to efficiently spread the ball around the floor and had seven players score a basket in the game. Coach Sonderland says they’ll always take a win on the road.
“In the first half we didn’t quite play with the energy level that we needed to,” Sonderland said. “We got a lot of good looks early on and we just need to do a better job of getting more shots up in practice. We have Missouri Valley tomorrow night. Every time we set foot on the floor we have to continue to improve. We have to keep doing the little things that end up being big things in games. Our big thing is continuing to improve and learning from the mistakes we make each night.”
The Panthers, who are ranked 14th in Class 2A by the IGHSAU, will take a 4-0 record into Tuesday night’s game with Missouri Valley. Fremont-Mills suffered their first loss of the season and are now 2-1. Kaelynn Driskell led the team with 10 points and Kaylee Wright added 9. The Knights are back in action Tuesday night against East Mills.
Interviews for both the girls and boys games can be found in the video below.