(KMAland) -- Wartburg has been selected as the favorite in the American Rivers Conference preseason football coaches poll.
The Knights received seven first-place votes and 63 points one year after finishing 7-1 on their way to winning the league.
Central has two first-place votes and Dubuque has one with both accumulating 53 points and sharing the No. 2 spot. Simpson and Coe round out the top five while Loras, Nebraska Wesleyan, Luther and Buena Vista make up the rest of the poll.
View the complete release from the conference here.